Family court reform bill Kyra’s Law passes Senate Judiciary Committee

A family court reform bill aimed at better protecting kids during custody battles is one step closer to becoming law.

Kyra's Law passed the state Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

The bill is named after 2-year-old Kyra Franchetti, who was fatally shot by her father during a court-approved overnight visit in 2016.

The law would require courts to act on safety concerns and require domestic violence training for judges.

"Today we are one step closer to better protecting children from abusive parents in family court,” says Jacqueline Franchetti, Kyra’s mother. “This was a monumental step toward protecting children from abusive parents."

Sen. James Skoufis, a co-sponsor of Kyra's Law, says he's hopeful the bill will pass this session before the full Senate.