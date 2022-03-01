ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Study: 1.6 Million Arkansans are ‘Gray Area Drinkers’

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — AmericanAddictionCenters.org conducted a survey of 3,704 people aged 21 and over about their drinking habits to determine how many would be classified as “gray area drinkers.”

The survey uncovered that a significant percentage of Arkansans, 20%, would be considered “gray area drinkers.” This is approximately 1,633,000 people in Arkansas who sometimes drink alcohol excessively or emotionally, despite not having a severe alcohol use disorder, according to a press release.

The study also analyzed these results broken down by age and discovered that, overall, those aged 25–34 had the highest percentage of gray area drinkers with nearly one-third (32%) meeting the criteria. The second-highest percentage belonged to those aged 35–44, in which one-quarter (25%) would be classified as a gray area drinker according to their drinking habits.

Drinking habits among young adults and college students are particularly notable in settings such as frat parties and other social gatherings where excessive consumption is normalized and oftentimes encouraged. Nearly one-quarter (24%) of those aged 18–24 would be classified as gray area drinkers.

These figures decreased as the age groups increased in years:

  • Age 45 – 54: 21% are gray area drinkers
  • Age 55 – 64: 19% are gray area drinkers
  • Age 65+: 11% are gray area drinkers

Although not an official medical diagnosis, “gray area drinking” can be described as a space between two extreme behaviors: drinking within the realm between acceptable moderate drinking and a diagnosed alcohol use disorder.

An infographic with additional information is available here .

Marie Shank
3d ago

“Nearly one-quarter (24%) of those aged 18–24 would be classified as gray area drinkers.” How is it 18-20 year olds are included in the study if they legal drinking age is 21? Or is it that 50% of those surveyed in this age group are underage drinkers consuming excessive amounts

CDC says suicides peaked in 2018

Confirmed suicides across the U.S. peaked in 2018 with more than 48,000 deaths, but declined in 2019 and 2020, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
HEALTH
