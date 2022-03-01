ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Richardson won’t seek reelection to N. Carolina House

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Billy Richardson, whose two-part legislative career was separated by nearly 20 years, said he won’t seek reelection to the North Carolina House this fall.

Richardson said in a news release the reasons for his decision “are several and mostly private” but largely focus on the sacrifices his family and work colleagues have made for him to serve.

The founders meant for responsible citizens to serve three to five terms, then return home, the Fayetteville attorney wrote.

“It is now time for me to come home,” Richardson said.

Richardson returned to the House in 2015 after serving there from 1993 to 1996. He ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2002.

He’s been known during his second stint in Raleigh for his willingness to work with the Republican majority. He’s among a few Democrats who have committee chairmanships.

In his announcement Monday night, Richardson listed several accomplishments, from helping sponsor then-Gov. Jim Hunt’s Smart State early childhood program to bringing the state’s first veterans’ nursing home to Fayetteville.

Richardson represents the 44th House District, which remains comfortably Democratic after recent redistricting. Candidate filing ends Friday.

