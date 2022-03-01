Southwest Gas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $69.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.61 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $200.8 million, or $3.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.68 billion.

