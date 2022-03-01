Cardlytics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $90 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $128.6 million, or $3.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $267.1 million.

Cardlytics expects full-year revenue in the range of $485 million to $515 million.

Cardlytics shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $53.75, a decline of 62% in the last 12 months.

