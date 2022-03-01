Inter Parfums: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The perfume maker posted revenue of $210.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $87.4 million, or $2.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $879.5 million.

Inter Parfums expects full-year earnings to be $3 per share, with revenue expected to be $975 million.

