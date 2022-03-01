Benefitfocus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3 million.

The Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 24 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The human resources software provider posted revenue of $75.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $32.2 million, or $1.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $263.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Benefitfocus expects its results to range from a loss of 15 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $59 million to $61 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Benefitfocus expects full-year revenue in the range of $252 million to $258 million.

Benefitfocus shares have decreased roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.73, a decrease of 36% in the last 12 months.

