St. Francis Visual & Performing Arts Presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
3 days ago
St. Francis Visual & Performing Arts presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice on Thursday, March 31, Friday, April 1st, Saturday, April 2nd, at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 3rd at 2:00 p.m. and Friday, April 8, Saturday, April 9, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday...
The Barton Community College Performing Arts Department will bring a classic musical to the Fine Arts Auditorium this spring as it presents “Mamma Mia,” with multiple showings March 4-6 and 10-12. Tickets are available at shows.bartonccc.edu. There will be no tickets sold at the door. Director Dr. Eric...
Other Voices Theatre will present “Noises Off” beginning March 4. “Noises Off” is a rip-roaring classical comedy where the audience is treated to a hilarious behind-the-scenes peek at an acting troupe rehearsing and performing the farce “Nothing On.”. Director Matthew Bannister has directed and performed...
On March 5, 2022, New Opera West will return to live performances with its annual Pop-Up Festival, featuring seven new mini-operas by composers from around the world. The works are: “It’s a Tragedy,” by Marc L. Vogler; “Toxic X,” by Ben Stevenson; “Desert Games” by composer Nicola Straffelini and librettist Carlo Canine; “Diana and Narcissus,” by composer Matt Frey and librettist Jami Brandli; “Par for the Course,” by composer Lisa Neher and librettist Kendra Leonard; “’Solioquy’ from L’AMOUR FOU,” by composer Jenni Brandon and librettist Oliver Mayer; and “Ain’t That About A-,” by composer Marcus Norris and librettist Adamma Ebo.
CINCINNATI — In honor of Black History Month, Juneteenth Cincinnati is presenting a visual and performing arts series at Kennedy Heights Arts Center from Feb. 26 to March 26, 2022. Voices of Freedom explores the promise and reality of “freedom” as experienced by those whose lives and destinies were...
For almost six decades in the music industry, Neil Diamond can be considered one of his generation's esteemed music icons. From his 1974 hit "I've Been This Way Before" to the 1969 classic hit "Sweet Caroline," Neil Diamond is indeed one of the best-selling musicians of all time. But recently,...
Lennon & Harrison Live, a unique Beatles tribute experience, is set to perform at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Milton Theatre. The show stars Scot Arch as John Lennon and Jon Perry as George Harrison. Mitch Schecter sings harmonies, and plays percussion, acoustic and electric guitar, and mandolin.
WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council will present The Joshua Show at the Ashe Civic Center on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. New York actor Joshua Holden creates entertainment that evokes the feeling of joy in audiences of children and adults. Tickets are $20 adults, $5 students and are available online at ashecountyarts.org.
Join our CAST Academy of Performing Arts Students as they bring you their AYTE Competition show Addams Family Young @Part!. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family whom her parents have never met. She confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
A notebook containing Sir Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics for 'Hey Jude' has been donated to a museum by Davinia Taylor. The former 'Hollyoaks' star was given the special pad - which belonged to The Beatles' former bodyguard Mal Evans - for her 21st birthday by her dad Alan Murphy. She...
• On Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m., Island composer Bruce Wolosoff premieres at The Church, a performance and exhibit space in Sag Harbor, offering an insider’s look at some of the most popular works for piano by one of his favorite composers, Claude Debussy. Mr. Wolosoff says, “Debussy...
Where in Westport can you go for an afternoon to hear multiple performances of music and more by world-renowned performers and community favorites, under a 400-year-old copper beech tree? Or hear performances in a 360-degree music room built in 1806, amongst an audience diverse in ages, gender and cultural backgrounds? And afterward, where can you see a show of outdoor sculpture, installations and visual art of more than 30 professional and emerging artists, while sampling food created by local chefs - all wrapped around a meaningful community-relevant theme? And have the afternoon end with an open, facilitated community-connecting conversation on that same theme with audiences and artists alike?
Local musical group “God’s Scrap Iron” will present a free concert tomorrow at 7 p.m.under the rotunda at El Progreso Memorial Library. The group often performs southern gospel music at area nursing homes, churches, and libraries, per their Facebook profile. The performance at the library will feature...
Chicago singer-songwriter Neal Francis took up piano at age four, played with bands in high school, and by 18 was touring with blues acts in the U.S. and Europe. His first album earned a spot in the top 10 list and led to a North American tour. From his new album "In Plain Sight," Francis makes his national television debut with "Problems."
Head-down, relentless groove, acid-squelching tech and minimal house are all Anthea Nzekwu hallmarks. The globe-hopping, UK-born DJ built notable bona fides at Phonica Records, a London shop that networked the budding tech house aficionado with producers she'd collaborate with (Astral Travel is Anthea and American producer Oshana) and helm labels with. In addition to A&Ring for Berlin's Broquade Records, Anthea gathers like-minded house heads on her own Partisan imprint. A Black woman jockey in a sea of white men, she's an exception to the usual face behind the decks, carving her own space from sets distinguished by the old-fashioned DJ currency: great tracks. From ticking, bubbling tech house to curation for work spanning classic house, cyber tropical, breaks, and elements of industrial, Anthea seamlessly mixes a lyric- free workout soundtrack. Austin-based label Ubiyu hosts an intimate, late-night shindig for marathon party people – or at least those who can hang on until 4am. – Christina Garcia.
Soprano Anna Netrebko added to her list of cancellations, withdrawing from a new production of Wagner’s “Lohengrin” at the Metropolitan Opera that is among seven new stagings the company announced Wednesday for its 2022-23 season. Nebrebko scrapped four performances of Verdi’s “Nabucco” at the Vienna State Opera...
Morgan's Coffeehouse is excited to have The Salem Bottom Boys in concert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m. Light dinner items will be available as well as refreshments throughout the night. A free-will offering will be taken during the performance.
Live albums were already a part of the rock record business before 1972. There had been multiple live releases from the likes of the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and James Brown, along with classic titles by the Who, the Allman Brothers Band, Cream, the Grateful Dead, Humble Pie, Jefferson Airplane, Grand Funk Railroad, Elton John and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young — not to mention the Woodstock: Three Days of Peace and Music soundtrack.
Joseph Yoakum’s drawings in ballpoint pen and colored pencil or pastels are intricate and imaginative. And though they bear handwritten titles of places (from “The Baltic Sea Near Stockholm,” to “Leverest” – thought to mean Mount Everest in the Himalayas), there is little resemblance to those locations.
Universal Music Publishing Group has acquired Neil Diamond’s entire song catalog, as well as the rights to all recordings from his career, the company announced Monday. The deal covers songs, masters and videos and includes 110 unreleased tracks and an unreleased album. It will also cover any future music Diamond may record. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
