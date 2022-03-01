PetIQ: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) _ PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The pet medications and products maker posted revenue of $196.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $171 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $932.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, PetIQ said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $985 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PETQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PETQ