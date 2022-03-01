ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

PetIQ: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) _ PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The pet medications and products maker posted revenue of $196.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $171 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $932.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, PetIQ said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $985 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PETQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PETQ

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In today's fast-paced and hyperconnected world, investors are...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Duolingo stock surges after results, outlook top Street view

Duolingo Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the language-learning platform’s quarterly results and forecast exceeded Wall Street expectations. shares surged 15% after hours, following a 7.3% loss in the regular session to close at $71.38, or 30% below their initial public offering price in July. The...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Benzinga

Fulcrum Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fulcrum Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 20.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was up $833.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Profound Medical Q4 Earnings

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Profound Medical missed estimated earnings by 32.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.49 versus an estimate of $-0.37. Revenue was down $1.90 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Terns Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Terns Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-0.63. Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Eagle#Ap#Petiq Inc#Automated Insights
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

INmune Bio: Q4 Earnings Insights

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. INmune Bio beat estimated earnings by 5.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.58. Revenue was up $152.08 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Pets
Benzinga

ACRES Commercial Realty: Q4 Earnings Insights

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACRES Commercial Realty beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $6.39 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Costco Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue & EPS Beat, Store Sales Up 12.6% And Early February Numbers

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) reported second-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. Here are the highlights. What Happened: Costco reported second-quarter net sales of $50.9 billion, up 16.1% year-over-year. Total revenue of $51.9 billion in the quarter beat a consensus estimate of $51.4 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Second-quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Big Lots stock drops after profit misses expectations but sales top forecasts, after a 'tough' January

Shares of Big Lots Inc. BIG, +3.12% dropped 2.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the discount retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and that missed expectations while sales topped, citing a "tough" month of January, and provided a downbeat outlook for the current quarter. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 29 fell to $49.8 million, or $1.63 a share, from $98.0 million, or $2.59 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.75 was below the FactSet consensus of $1.89. Sales slipped 0.3% to $1.73 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $1.72 billion, as same-store sales fell 2.3% to beat expectations of a 3.1% decline. Gross margin declined to 37.3% from 39.4%. "January was a tough month as inclement weather and the Omicron spike caused a slowdown in our business, further impacted by inventory delays in key areas," said Chief Executive Bruce Thorn. "However, as we have moved into 2022, we have seen these factors abate, and sales are regaining traction." For the first quarter, the company expects EPS of $1.10 to $1.20 and a "low double-digit" percentage decline in sales. The FactSet EPS consensus is $1.44 and the sales consensus of $1.51 billion implies a 7.3% decline. The stock has tumbled 18.8% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Eagle Bulk Shipping Clocks 146% Revenue Growth In Q4

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 145.7% year-over-year to $184.71 million, beating the consensus of $152.12 million. The increase in revenue was due to a significant increase in charter hire rates and an increase in available days. TCE was $29,407/day for the quarter (+162.8% Y/Y),...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Wendy's Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q4, Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) earned $52.13 million, a 26.62% increase from the preceding quarter. Wendy's also posted a total of $473.20 million in sales, a 0.63% increase since Q3. In Q3, Wendy's earned $41.17 million, and total sales reached $470.25 million. What Is ROCE?. Earnings data...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Oxford Square Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Oxford Square Capital reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $1.54 million from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: Intrepid Potash's Earnings

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-03-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intrepid Potash will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17. Intrepid Potash bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

786K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy