A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 71-year-old woman who had been missing for days. David Luther Little, 31, stands accused of one count of murder in the first degree over the death of his roommate, Carolyn James, who had uncharacteristically not been seen or heard from for several days, according to friends and neighbors cited by local media outlets.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO