Midland City Council approves request for two-way Ashman/Rodd study

Despite some concerns from City Council, a potential assisted living facility narrowly made it to the next step of building in Midland.

During a packed meeting, Midland City Council approved an assisted living facility concept plan, two more years of public electric scooters, and a request for a study about Rodd and Ashman streets possibly becoming two-way. The final item received some pushback from residents who questioned the need for it.

Assisted living facility

The Midland City Planning Commission voted on a concept plan for the Land Mark Assisted Living and Memory Care. It was approved in a 4-3 vote to be sent over to City Council.

In a Jan. 11 meeting, the planning commission was first presented this concept that would be located at 800 Rockwell Drive, 5217 Bay City Road and 5221 Bay City Road, next to Valley Lanes. This redevelopment would convert existing hotel buildings into an assisted living facility.

The plan was submitted by ArchiVerde Design on behalf of MNM Healthcare as a planned unit development (PUD) and a concept plan. A PUD is typically reserved for unique types of developments that otherwise would not be allowed by a certain zoning, said director of planning and community development Grant Murschel.

A concept plan is an outline of a project that a petitioner is looking to get approved. Since making a full, detailed design can be time consuming and money draining, Murschel said some petitioners will get a concept plan approved to see if a municipality would approve of a final plan.

The petitioners gave examples of facilities they have built or are working on, including Bay Valley Resort in Bay City. John Vitale, CEO and president of Stucky Vitale Architects, said the facility would have parking, stormwater management, pedestrian connections, outdoor community areas, housekeeping, and laundry services.

The petitioners said there will be a small retail space for medical supplies, dry cleaning or something that would benefit the residents of the complex. They also said that about 100 jobs would be created at the facility.

The petitioner also bought a neighboring RV park, but that property and its operations will be left unchanged, Murschel said. Because of this, council member Steve Arnosky asked this property to be removed from the resolution, which council approved of.

Arnosky asked if the concept plan would fit a PUD request if the retail space was not there. City Manager Brad Kaye said if the retail space was absent from the plan, it would not qualify as a PUD, instead as a multi-family residential.

Donker asked the petitioners about the entrance and exit for the building, who said it would be shared with Valley Plaza.

The petitioners claimed there is a need in the community for this type of facility, in which they found that the population of U.S. citizens 65 years or older will reach 73 million by 2030. Donker questioned them on, saying that there are other facilities like these around Midland that may have openings.

While the mayor did say this area needs attention and that the facility might improve it, but ultimately decided that this was not a good fit for the location. She was concerned about the facility being compatible with Valley Plaza next door.

“We can think about this in lots of different ways, and I think it would be nice to have a new thing there, but I am not sure if this the right thing,” Donker said.

Council member Diane Brown Wilhelm also raised concerns about the building being adjacent to the U.S. 10 freeway and about the affordability of the services.

However, Council member Marty Wazbinski also said that he is not sure when another opportunity for development will come up again in the future. Arnosky said the facility would not conflict with the neighboring businesses due to the number of parking spaces and the fact that people will not be coming and going very often.

“If it is done right, it could be okay and not pose a conflict at other properties,” Arnosky said.

Council approved the concept plan in a 3-2 vote, with Brown Wilhelm and Donker casting the dissenting votes.

Rodd and Ashman study

Murschel presented a potential request for a study looking into possibly converting Rodd and Ashman streets to two-way traffic. The streets became one-way in the 1960s to alleviate traffic issues. The study request was approved in a 5-0 vote.

Murschel said the city is looking at this plan now because the topic has been brought up by other city entities like the Downtown Development Authority, Center City Authority, the Midtown neighborhood, and Michigan Department of Transportation for the past five-plus years. MDOT is asking the city to have an answer on both Ashman/Rodd’s configuration and the Buttles/Indian streets redesign by May or June, he said.

Some city projects, such as the 2016 Downtown Midland Streetscape Redevelopment plan, the 2019 Center City Redevelopment Plan, and the redesign of Buttles and Jerome streets (Business US-10), are other reasons the city is looking into the possibility now, Murschel said.

Traffic patterns in the city have changed since the 60s as well, due to different entrances into the city’s manufacturing I-Park and different design practices in the city to consider more than just motorists, Murschel said.

A preliminary study suggests that Ashman and Rodd can support this change with future capacity use predictions, but a more detailed study is needed to understand the extent of viability of configuration options and to engage business and residents The study will also look at what will happen with the road segments downtown, at Buttles/Indian streets, and the Circle area.

The study process will include public engagement and consider impacts to surrounding properties, Murschel said.

Residents spoke up during public comments, including Joh Elsen, who said if the switch were to happen, it would increase traffic congestion on the roads. These roads were designed for safety, he said, and council’s decisions should be reflected as such.

Another resident questioned if looking into this should be a priority of the city and if it was a good use of funds. Donker said the city can have multiple priorities at once and it has to balance them.

However, council members also stressed that these streets are well-traveled by residents all around the city and that public input is needed.

