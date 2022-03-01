Conway police arrest suspect in deadly weekend shooting

CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway said Tuesday afternoon that they have a suspect in a deadly weekend shooting in custody.

Officials with the Conway Police Department officers arrested Tyrius Harris in connection with a homicide investigation that started on Saturday February 26.

Early Saturday morning, officers were called to the intersection of Neal and Garland where they found an injured person. That victim, later identified as 40-year-old David Hood Jr., was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

CPD officials said Harris is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder, terroristic act, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a handgun by certain persons, and carrying a weapon.

Detectives said the investigation in this case is ongoing and ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 501-450-6130.

