Police: Officer shoots suspect at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of fatally shooting a Columbus mosque leader last year has been indicted on seven charges in Franklin County Common Pleas Court this week. According to court documents filed Thursday, 46-year-old John Wooden Jr. has been indicted with two counts of murder and one count each of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated murder, unlawful use of a weapon and having a weapon under disability.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO