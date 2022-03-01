ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police: Officer shoots suspect at east Columbus gas station

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting involving a Columbus police officer on the city's east side on Tuesday, according to the...

smoken green
3d ago

white cop black robber all bad !!!! BLM be needing money they're alound to rob rap & kill in America!!!!

10TV

Man accused of fatally shooting of Columbus mosque leader charged in 7-count indictment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of fatally shooting a Columbus mosque leader last year has been indicted on seven charges in Franklin County Common Pleas Court this week. According to court documents filed Thursday, 46-year-old John Wooden Jr. has been indicted with two counts of murder and one count each of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated murder, unlawful use of a weapon and having a weapon under disability.
Police: Woman steals $6,000 puppy from pet store in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a woman accused of stealing a chihuahua from a pet store last month. Police said the woman walked into Petland on Bethel Road around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 and asked to see the puppy. She then put...
1 dead after crashing vehicle into pole in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after his car crashed into a pole Thursday morning in east Columbus. The crash took place near the intersection of James Road and East Livingston, Columbus police said. Fire crews arrived to find the driver pinned in the vehicle and going into...
Police: Man found fatally shot in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead after a shooting in northeast Columbus on Wednesday. Police said the shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of Jermain Drive. A 21-year-old man was found inside a home and pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m., according to Columbus...
Franklin County prosecutor pleads guilty to OVI

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County prosecutor has pleaded guilty to an OVI he was charged with last year, according to court records. That's the same crime he's in charge of prosecuting. In December, Daniel Cable was cited for OVI. The Franklin County Prosecutor's office said in a statement,...
Columbus police addressing the need to hire more officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sources with the Columbus Division of Police told 10TV there may come a day in the very near future where officers won't respond to non-injury accidents, property crimes or burglar alarms in order to have more officers address violent crime. Other possible scenarios could include moving...
1 dead following crash in southeast Franklin County

GROVEPORT, Madison Township — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday evening in southeast Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place just after 7:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Groveport Road in Madison Township. A black 2007 Chevy Equinox was...
1 critical after shooting in southeast Columbus

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot outside an apartment complex in southeast Columbus early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Tussing Park Drive at the Tussing Place apartment building, according to Columbus police. The victim was...
2 receive medical treatment at Newark fire scene

NEWARK, Ohio — Two people received medical treatment at the scene of a fire in Newark Wednesday night. The fire was reported at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Mount Vernon Road just after 10 p.m. The Newark Fire Department said one person was treated for smoke...
