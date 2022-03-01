ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Nations agree to release 60M barrels of oil amid Russian war

By Associated Press
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT, Germany — The International Energy Agency’s 31 member countries agreed Tuesday to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves — half of that from the United States — “to send a strong message to oil markets” that supplies won’t fall short after the Russian invasion of...

www.bostonherald.com

