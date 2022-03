You might think Larry David is ha-ha funny, but he doesn't. "I never thought of myself as funny," he says in this candid two-part documentary in which he talks about the successes and insecurities in his private and professional life. America's favorite cynic goes on to say, "I am a total fraud," and that he is nothing like his David in "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The back-to-back episodes, titled "American Jewboy" and "The Jewish Fountainhead," are directed by his bestie Larry Charles. 8 p.m. Tuesday, HBO.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO