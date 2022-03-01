ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock band Greta Van Fleet to play Premier Center in September

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
Tickets go on sale Friday at noon on Ticketmaster. Various pre-sale tickets are available throughout the week, according a post by the venue on Facebook.

Houndmouth and Robert Finley will also preform, the post read.

The Michigan band, made of up brothers Josh, Jake and Sam Kiszka and Danny Wagner, released their second studio album 'The Battle at Garden's Gate' in April 2021.

The Kiska brothers and Wagner formed the band in 2012 and topped the rock radio charts in 2017 with their single "Highway Tune," according to Rolling Stone.

The band has won a Grammy Award and been compared to Led Zeppelin, according to Rolling Stone.

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96. Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

