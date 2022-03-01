ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Inside Miley Cyrus' 'Low-Key' Romance With Maxx Morando

By Tionah Lee‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s relationship is low-key, just like the pop star likes it. A source tells ET that the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer and the Liily drummer are just enjoying spending time with each other. "Miley and Maxx have been having a...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Miley Cyrus Is Unrecognisable With A Half-Up Bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it would be 'chameleon.' The singer has rocked so many different looks, and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Shares Alleged Respectful Text From Pete Davidson & Says ‘You Will Never Meet My Children’

Pete Davidson allegedly said he would ‘never get in the way’ of girlfriend Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids in the text, shared by Ye to Instagram. Kanye West, 44, threw more fuel at the fire in his on-going feud with Pete Davidson, 28. The Watch The Throne rapper took to Instagram to share a polite and friendly text message allegedly written by the SNL comedian to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 13 involving Kim Kardashian, 41. Parts of the text are cut off as Ye zoomed in closely on his phone, however, the snippet that can be read says: “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise,” in reference to Kimye’s brood North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Miley Cyrus Is Flashing Major Leg In Her Latest Campaign—All We Can Say Is WOW!

Miley Cyrus, 29, definitely has the vocal pipes of a true rock star, and in her latest head-to-toe Gucci photo shoot, she looks like one too! The “Prisoner” singer donned a short, tan Gucci zip-up romper with brown, leather detailing on its front pockets. The frock was adorned with the brand’s signature logo and she paired the chic item with matching, buckled calf-length boots with a glamorous heel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Cody Simpson
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Liam Hemsworth
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gucci#Love Parade
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

Watch: Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian's Date-Night Coat?!. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are locking lips once again—this time no magic carpet necessary. The couple, who began dating late last year after Kim's October hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, were spotted displaying a little PDA during their night out together on Sunday, Feb. 13. For their pre-Valentine's Day outing, the two—along with Kim's close friends Lala and Simon Huck—dined at Cipriani NYC. And before the pair left the restaurant, they enjoyed a sweet finish: an affectionate smooch.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Rumor That She’s Dating ‘Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star clapped back after a rumor started circulating that she’d started going out with the Netflix reality star. Khloe Kardashian wasted no time in putting a rumor that she was dating Harry Jowsey to rest! The 37-year-old reality star commented on a post from a KarJenner fan account on Thursday February 3, after it posted a screenshot of a rumor shared with the popular gossip account DeuxMoi. Khloe shared that it was “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE” that she was dating the 24-year-old Too Hot To Handle star.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Looks Like A Blend Of Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards & Is Pretty In Pink

The actors’ teen daughter shared a series of mirror photos, and she’s looking so grown up and so much like her famous parents!. Sami Sheen looks just like her parents! Sami, 17, looked like she inherited her looks from both her mom Denise Richards, 50, and Charlie Sheen, 56. She’s totally a mix of both of her parents with features resembling both the Starship Troopers actress and Spin City star. She posted a series of nine new photos to her Instagram, where showed off a bright pink outfit that perfectly matched her dyed hair, on Tuesday February 1.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Jogs In Black Crop Top In Costa Rica After Tom Brady’s Retirement – Photos

Gisele Bundchen never misses a workout! The model took to the beach for a jog while vacationing in Costa Rica with her family. No days off! Gisele Bundchen may be on vacation with her family in Costa Rica, but she’s still hitting the beach for a healthy daily jog! The model, 41, stayed fit for the run in a black sports bra and skimpy blue shorts, showing off her fit and toned figure while likely staying motivated via some workout music heard in her air pods. Gisele is currently vacationing at the tropical locale with her kids and husband, Tom Brady, 44, following his retirement from the NFL.
NFL
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

When Will Everyone Stop Talking About Courteney Cox’s Face?

Courteney Cox can’t seem to do anything right at the moment. Last week when she made an appearance on the Graham Norton show to promote her new film Scream, the tabloids claimed she looked ‘disassociated’ and the internet readily agreed. ‘Anyone else think Courtney Cox looks really...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy