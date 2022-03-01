ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Ciara and Russell Wilson Release a New Children's Book

By Charlotte Lewis‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have long been obsessed with the marriage between GRAMMY-winning pop star Ciara and champion quarterback Russell Wilson. The power couple has tackled both stage and field with ease, gaining multiple accolades and awards. There's nothing they can't do and that includes writing children's...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Russell Wilson Spends How Much, On What? What Does His Wife Think About It?

Russell Wilson spends a million dollars a year on his body in hopes of being in shape for the NFL up until he is 45 years old. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Wilson, alongside his wife Ciara, revealed he is committed to being the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback, even if it costs him a fortune, Variety reported.
NFL
Vanity Fair

Russell Wilson Says He Spends $1 Million a Year on His Body

Being a professional football player comes at a serious cost to your health and your body, and Russell Wilson has the receipts to prove it. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday with his wife Ciara where they discussed the steep price tag attached to keeping himself NFL-ready. During the interview, Kimmel asked if it’s true Wilson spends $1 million a year on his body. “Yeah, it’s a process. It’s a lifestyle. I think when you are trying to play as long as I’m trying to play. I’m trying to play until I’m 45,” he explained. That means the 33-year-old will need to invest at least another $12 million in his physique before he retires. “Yeah, for me, the mentality, the focus level, everything you have to do has to be surrounded around that,” he continued. “It’s been an amazing journey for me so far.” Kimmel then asked Ciara if she finds it annoying how much of her husband’s paycheck goes into the up-keep of his abs, she replied, “No, I’m in it with him.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Ciara
HollywoodLife

Smokey Robinson’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Children

The ‘King of Motown’ has three heirs: two sons and a daughter. Learn all about them, here!. Over his illustrious career, Motown legend Smokey Robinson has been responsible for classics like “The Tears of a Clown,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” and “Shop Around.” But his most enduring creations? His three kids, Berry, Tamla, and Trey. Smokey’s three adult children each have their own unique relationship with their famous father, though some are closer than others.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Sab Zada At Disneyland — Photos

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Valentine’s Day at the happiest place on Earth, five months after they first sparked romance rumors. It looks like Jaden Smith, 23, had a very romantic Valentine’s Day! The rapper was spotted looking happier than ever with his new girlfriend Sab Zada while walking around Disneyland on the special love holiday. The lovebirds weren’t afraid to show off PDA while spending time at the happiest place on Earth and it was delightful to see.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equal Education#Poverty#Random House
Distractify

Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Have Welcomed Their First Child

February has been pretty good to Odell Beckham Jr. He won his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, and although he also got hurt during the game, the good news has kept coming. The NFL star recently announced that he and girlfriend Lauren Wood had welcomed their first child together. He announced the news on Instagram Wednesday, saying that their daughter had arrived on Feb. 17.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Keke Wyatt Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her 11th Child

Click here to read the full article. Aside from Nick Cannon, Keke Wyatt is definitely someone who took the scripture, “Be fruitful and multiply” literally. The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 20) to share the news that she and her husband of nearly four years, Zackariah Darring, are expecting their second child together, her 11th. In a touching post with all their children wearing their respective “Big Brother/Sister” T-shirts, the Soul Sista singer wrote, “My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus 1’ to the Wyatt Bunch! Our other...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lori Harvey Surprised Michael B. Jordan For Valentine’s Day In The Most Creative Way

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood “it” couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan always find the cutest ways to show their love for one another. Last Valentine’s Day, Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for Harvey, who he affectionately calls “Turtle,” and gifted her a stuffed turtle of her own along with a turtle-themed diamond bracelet. So, naturally, this Valentine’s Day, Harvey had to one-up her romantic boyfriend by surprising him in the most abstract way one could imagine. Known for his love of video games, the Journal for Jordan actor was playing Call of Duty: Warzone when he approached...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Megan Thee Stallion launches new Snapchat series ‘Off Thee Leash’

Megan Thee Stallion has launched a new Snapchat series called Off Thee Leash. The project sees the rapper interview her friends and their pets at her Hot Girl Ranch. Familiar faces include Nicole Richie, Normani, Rickey Thompson, Kway, Kelly Rowland, Bebe Rexha, Taraji P. Henson and Bretman Rock. Watch the...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy