Ciara and Russell Wilson Release a New Children's Book

Being a professional football player comes at a serious cost to your health and your body, and Russell Wilson has the receipts to prove it. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday with his wife Ciara where they discussed the steep price tag attached to keeping himself NFL-ready. During the interview, Kimmel asked if it’s true Wilson spends $1 million a year on his body. “Yeah, it’s a process. It’s a lifestyle. I think when you are trying to play as long as I’m trying to play. I’m trying to play until I’m 45,” he explained. That means the 33-year-old will need to invest at least another $12 million in his physique before he retires. “Yeah, for me, the mentality, the focus level, everything you have to do has to be surrounded around that,” he continued. “It’s been an amazing journey for me so far.” Kimmel then asked Ciara if she finds it annoying how much of her husband’s paycheck goes into the up-keep of his abs, she replied, “No, I’m in it with him.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO