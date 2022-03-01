ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Northwood girls basketball mauls Merryville in LHSAA Class 1A semifinals

By LaMar Gafford, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0ANa_0eSneorw00

HAMMOND — From the opening tip, Northwood girls basketball was in complete control of its Class 1A semifinal game against Merryville.

The No. 1-seed Lady Gators (33-1) defeated Merryville, 82-35, at the University Center in Hammond. They advance to their second straight championship game and will face North Central for the 1A title at 4 p.m. Friday.

Northwood junior Na’kiyah Allen had a game-high 21 points and added nine rebounds, as it had two players with double-doubles. Senior Liyah Perry had 20 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman Da’Zya Johnson added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

ON A MISSION:Northwood girls basketball on mission to avenge state title loss with four 1,000-point scorers

ON THE RIGHT PATH:Why Northwood girls basketball is heading in right direction despite title game loss

The Lady Gators opened the game on a 12-0 run as it shot 50% from the field – 59.5% in the second half. Also helping matters was them outrebounding the Lady Panthers, 45-27, gaining 20 offensive rebounds and forcing 34 turnovers.

While Northwood shot well, Merryville (26-7) struggled and only shot 30.4%.

Lady Panther sophomore Samantha Johnson had a team-high 10 points with six rebounds, and senior Kailee Hickman had seven points and nine rebounds.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Russian attack rekindles nuclear anxieties

Russia's seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility in Ukraine — the largest nuclear power plant in Europe — sparked new fears Friday about targeting nuclear infrastructure following past environmental catastrophes at such locations. The former Soviet republic has 15 nuclear reactors, and the military conflict is the first...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.
INTERNET
The Hill

Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Hammond, LA
Sports
City
Merryville, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Hammond, LA
Basketball
Hammond, LA
Education
Merryville, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Hammond, LA
CBS News

Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The staff members, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an...
OLATHE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Johnson
Reuters

Florida Senate passes 15-week abortion ban, sends to governor

March 3 (Reuters) - Florida's Republican-led Senate on Thursday gave final passage to a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, putting the state one step closer to adopting a gestational limit currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's House of Representatives, which also has...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers and officials in Ukraine are pleading for the Biden administration and its allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to help ward off Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have said that a no-fly zone is a key...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

1K+
Followers
264
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy