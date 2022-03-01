Northwood girls basketball mauls Merryville in LHSAA Class 1A semifinals

HAMMOND — From the opening tip, Northwood girls basketball was in complete control of its Class 1A semifinal game against Merryville.

The No. 1-seed Lady Gators (33-1) defeated Merryville, 82-35, at the University Center in Hammond. They advance to their second straight championship game and will face North Central for the 1A title at 4 p.m. Friday.

Northwood junior Na’kiyah Allen had a game-high 21 points and added nine rebounds, as it had two players with double-doubles. Senior Liyah Perry had 20 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman Da’Zya Johnson added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lady Gators opened the game on a 12-0 run as it shot 50% from the field – 59.5% in the second half. Also helping matters was them outrebounding the Lady Panthers, 45-27, gaining 20 offensive rebounds and forcing 34 turnovers.

While Northwood shot well, Merryville (26-7) struggled and only shot 30.4%.

Lady Panther sophomore Samantha Johnson had a team-high 10 points with six rebounds, and senior Kailee Hickman had seven points and nine rebounds.