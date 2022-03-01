ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Bergen County HS soccer teams book deal to play a match at Red Bull Arena

By Darren Cooper, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ELVW_0eSnelDl00

Bergen County soccer is coming to Red Bull Arena.

Wood-Ridge and Hasbrouck Heights jointly announced Tuesday that they would become the first Bergen County programs to play a game - the cleverly named "Route 17 Derby," - at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Red Bull Arena.

Red Bull Arena has previously hosted a handful of Hudson County games.

“This is one of the most exciting things that could ever happen to these kids,” Wood-Ridge coach Alberico De Pierro said. “It’s going to be a priceless experience. The feeling these kids are going to get when they walk out on the field will be incredible.”

De Pierro got connected to a member of the Red Bulls administrative team after playing in charity games there. The MLS franchise was happy to host. The game will take place two days after the Red Bulls' season finale against FC Charlotte.

Fans who purchase a ticket for the Wood-Ridge-Hasbrouck Heights game will also get a ticket for the Red Bulls season finale.

Both teams will get access to their locker rooms two hours before kickoff and will warm up on the field. De Pierro said the Red Bulls will provide a full stadium experience for the teams.

Wood-Ridge, in its ninth year as a varsity program, reached the state tournament in 2021, losing in the first round to Whippany Park.

Hasbrouck Heights, under coach Pedro Martinez, lost in the first round of the state tournament to Park Ridge.

“I think it will be a once in a lifetime experience for all the athletes, coaches, parents, family and friends who come,” De Pierro said.

Adding spice to the contest, Wood-Ridge has not beaten Hasbrouck Heights since it became a varsity program nine years ago. Hasbrouck Heights has won 13 matches and they have tied three times.

Darren Cooper is a peachy-keen high school sports columnist for NorthJersey.com. For full access to live scores, breaking news and analysis from our Varsity Aces team, subscribe today. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter and download our app.

Email: cooperd@northjersey.com

Twitter: @varsityaces

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Russian attack rekindles nuclear anxieties

Russia's seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility in Ukraine — the largest nuclear power plant in Europe — sparked new fears Friday about targeting nuclear infrastructure following past environmental catastrophes at such locations. The former Soviet republic has 15 nuclear reactors, and the military conflict is the first...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.
INTERNET
The Hill

Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Ridge, NJ
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Sports
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
Wood-ridge, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Sports
City
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
CBS News

Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The staff members, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an...
OLATHE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull Arena#The Red Bulls#Fc Charlotte#Northjersey Com
Reuters

Florida Senate passes 15-week abortion ban, sends to governor

March 3 (Reuters) - Florida's Republican-led Senate on Thursday gave final passage to a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, putting the state one step closer to adopting a gestational limit currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's House of Representatives, which also has...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers and officials in Ukraine are pleading for the Biden administration and its allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to help ward off Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have said that a no-fly zone is a key...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy