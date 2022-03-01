Bergen County HS soccer teams book deal to play a match at Red Bull Arena

Bergen County soccer is coming to Red Bull Arena.

Wood-Ridge and Hasbrouck Heights jointly announced Tuesday that they would become the first Bergen County programs to play a game - the cleverly named "Route 17 Derby," - at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Red Bull Arena.

Red Bull Arena has previously hosted a handful of Hudson County games.

“This is one of the most exciting things that could ever happen to these kids,” Wood-Ridge coach Alberico De Pierro said. “It’s going to be a priceless experience. The feeling these kids are going to get when they walk out on the field will be incredible.”

De Pierro got connected to a member of the Red Bulls administrative team after playing in charity games there. The MLS franchise was happy to host. The game will take place two days after the Red Bulls' season finale against FC Charlotte.

Fans who purchase a ticket for the Wood-Ridge-Hasbrouck Heights game will also get a ticket for the Red Bulls season finale.

Both teams will get access to their locker rooms two hours before kickoff and will warm up on the field. De Pierro said the Red Bulls will provide a full stadium experience for the teams.

Wood-Ridge, in its ninth year as a varsity program, reached the state tournament in 2021, losing in the first round to Whippany Park.

Hasbrouck Heights, under coach Pedro Martinez, lost in the first round of the state tournament to Park Ridge.

“I think it will be a once in a lifetime experience for all the athletes, coaches, parents, family and friends who come,” De Pierro said.

Adding spice to the contest, Wood-Ridge has not beaten Hasbrouck Heights since it became a varsity program nine years ago. Hasbrouck Heights has won 13 matches and they have tied three times.

Darren Cooper is a peachy-keen high school sports columnist for NorthJersey.com. For full access to live scores, breaking news and analysis from our Varsity Aces team, subscribe today. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter and download our app.

Email: cooperd@northjersey.com

Twitter: @varsityaces