Will Carleton girls hoops season ends with tourney victory and a close battle with Camden

The Will Carleton Academy girls varsity basketball team ended their season this Monday when they traveled to Hillsdale Academy to take part in a postseason district tournament. The Will Carleton Cougars took on Camden-Frontier in a district quarterfinal matchup. This is the first time both teams have met since the 2019-20 district playoffs where Camden won 67-18.

This season’s matchup would turn into a shootout between the two squads, with both teams being led by their leading scorers who rallied their teams to try and win the game. The Will Carleton Academy Cougars would fall short 42-47 to Camden-Frontier. The Cougars drop to 4-10 this season.

Despite the close playoff loss, the Cougars had a strong showing from Junior Clemmie Gadwood and Senior Sophie Crites. Clemmie Gadwood scored 32 points for the Cougars. Sophie Crites scored 10 points.

Seniors Sophie Crites and Alecia Hodge led the team this season with their leadership experience both on and off the court. Head coach Lakyn Sattison and the rest of the young Cougars squad will look to continue the Seniors’ legacy they are leaving behind for the program. In Lakyn’s second season (first not including the 2020-21 combined season) as head coach in the program, she will look to return seven players from this year’s roster. The Will Carleton Academy Cougars will be led by Juniors Clemmie Gadwood and Kristi Neiswender; with Donna Brown, Josie Moore, Kristin Recob, Madisen Recob and Dhara Patel all potentially returning.

The Will Carleton Academy Cougars were only able to play 14 total games this season. The team battled throughout the entire season against the weather and against sudden cancellations or postponements. They were able to win games against Battle Creek Academy and Athens Factoryville Christian heading into a season-ending tournament opportunity.

The Cougars participated in the second annual Lady Tigers Tournament hosted by Battle Creek Academy. Will Carleton would first face off against Marshall Academy. The Cougars dominated on both ends of the court to win 56-23. Junior Clemmie Gadwood scored a tournament record 33 points to help her team win the game.

The Cougars then moved on to face Battle Creek Academy in the Lady Tigers Tournament Championship game. The Cougars and the Tigers battled in a back-and-forth contest. The Tigers were led by Sogia Keller who was able to put up a double-double effort against the Cougars. Despite their efforts, the Cougars were able to pull away from the Tigers for a 42-37 victory and the tournament win.

The Cougars were led by Clemmie Gadwood who scored another 30 points in the championship game.

For her efforts, Gadwood was named the tournament Most Valuable Player, an award voted on by each team’s coaching staff. Gadwood and her fellow teammates and coach Stattison took home their newly acquired hardware and used it as a momentum builder to battle against a tough Camden-Frontier squad in the playoffs.

The Cougars will look to build upon their success at the end of the season as they look forward to the 2022-23 winter sports calendar.