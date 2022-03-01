ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden-Frontier will face Pittsford in a District Semifinal Matchup

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
HILLSDALE — The Camden-Frontier girls varsity basketball tream – led by first-season head coach Jordan Stevenson – took on the Will Carleton Academy Cougars in a district quarterfinal matchup at Hillsdale Academy. Camden – who is 9-9 this season – were looking to continue their recent postseason success. The team won last season’s district title matchup against Hillsdale Academy. Senior captain Dakota Sigler led the team into the quarterfinal matchup.

The game would turn into a shootout for both Will Carleton and Camden-Frontier. Both teams would end up being led by their season-leading scorers; Clemmie Gadwood for WCA and Dakota Sigler for Camden. Both student-athletes would score over 30 points for their teams. Camden-Frontier was able to pull away for the 47-42 district quarterfinal win.

Senior Dakota Sigler had 33 points and 27 rebounds for Camden, a school record. Sophomore Karley McKibbin had six points and four assists for Camden. Clemmie Gadwood scored 32 points for WCA, and Senior Sophie Crites scored 10 for WCA.

Head coach Jordan Stevenson earns his first postseason win as the head coach of the varsity girls prep hoops team. Coach Stevenson and the team will look to battle their way back to a district championship.

Standing in their way will be a district semifinal matchup with the 17-3 Pittsford Wildcats. The game will be played Wednesday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Hillsdale Academy. The Wilcats and Camden have already fought some memorable battles this season. The two SCAA rivals faced off on Feb. 8 and 27, with Pittsford winning both contests. Their most recent contest was a 34-28 slugfest. With a district championship opportunity on the line, it will be another intense battle between the two schools. The Wildcats are led by head coach Aaron Davis.

Tickets for the district semifinal can be purchased at GoFan’s website or app. All tickets must be online purchases and cannot be purchased in person at the event.

ALL TICKETS FOR DISTRICT 119 EVENTS CAN BE PURCHASED HERE

