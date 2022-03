The Houston Association of Realtors (HAR) recently honored Jennifer Vickers with Vickers Properties Group at KSP on her designation as 2021 Realtor of the Year and Agatha Brann, of Douglas Elliman, on her selection as recipient of the prestigious John E. Wolf Community Service Award for 2021. Each year, HAR recognizes a member that most personifies the Realtor in spirit and ethics, through service to his or her profession, peers and the Realtor association. For demonstrating a long and inspired commitment to HAR, its members and the real estate industry as a whole, Vickers is HAR's 2021 honoree. ...

