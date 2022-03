CROZET, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Celebration quickly turned to business after Western Albemarle defeated E.C. Glass to win the Region 4D Championship last Friday. "Coach definitely set us straight and was like, we're not done yet, we need to keep being serious and keep getting wins," Western Albemarle senior guard Isaac Sumpter said, "Almost every day we're like, three more wins we need three more wins. So we're really serious about it. We wanna put some numbers on that banner."

