ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The truck’s are part of “The People’s Convoy” that left California last month for a cross country trip to Washington D.C. Convoy organizer’s say they are making the trip to promote freedom and liberty and to request an end to the state of emergency that led to overreaching mandates. They demand government accountability through full and transparent congressional hearings. Ohio has been without a mask mandate and health orders since last spring when they were lifted by Governor Mike Dewine. Many people lined the route of the convoy waving American flags.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO