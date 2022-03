FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Board of Education voted unanimously to revise its mask policy and immediately remove the mask requirements. "The steady downward trend in new positive cases is very encouraging," said Superintendent John L Colbert. "I am very grateful to our students, staff, and parents for their commitment over these many months to do whatever is best for the health and safety of everyone at school."

