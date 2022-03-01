ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Demonstrations in New Hampshire call for more support for Ukraine

Concord Monitor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pro-Ukraine demonstration in downtown Concord Tuesday was considerably smaller than the rally Marko Rondiak and his family attended in Boston on Sunday. But given the escalating situation in Ukraine, the group wanted more people to realize time was of the essence. “Every hour matters,” Rondiak said. “We figured...

www.concordmonitor.com

