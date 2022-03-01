ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple pauses sales in Russia and stops all exports

By Bobby Allyn
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MnrdE_0eSnbeI900
Apple on Tuesday announced it has paused all sales in Russia following officials in Ukraine urging the tech giant to isolate Russia in light of the invasion of Ukraine. Ted Shaffrey/AP

Apple has paused all sales inside of Russia and will stop all exports into the country in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The move represents the most dramatic action a Big Tech company has taken to economically squeeze Russia. It comes as governments in the U.S. and Europe along with a slew of companies have acted to isolate Russia as it escalates its conflict in Ukraine.

"It's shocking. I did not expect Apple to take this step," said Gene Munster of investment firm Loup Ventures.

Munster estimates that Russia represents only about 2% of Apple's global revenue. Still, that's more than $7 billion in sales for the company. iPhones are the third-most popular smartphone in Russia, behind Xiaomi and Samsung, according to research firm IDC.

"It's pretty unheard of for a company to stop selling its products, especially Apple, which is not one to weigh into political affairs," Munster said.

An Apple spokesman on Tuesday confirmed to NPR that in addition to halting the sale of all Apple products inside of Russia, the company's popular payment service, Apple Pay, is being limited in the country.

The sales ban affects online sales, since Apple does not have any physical stores in Russia.

Media accounts backed by the Russian government, including RT and Sputnik, are now blocked in Apple's App Store, following similar moves to crackdown on Russian propaganda by Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. And despite pleas from the Russian government, Netflix says it is refusing to stream state government channels.

But Apple's business restrictions announced go farther than any other tech company.

People using Apple Maps inside of Ukraine will also notice some changes: Traffic and live incidents, two features that help people figure out the best way to travel, have been disabled as safety measures for Ukrainian citizens, according to Apple.

"We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence," an Apple spokesman said in a statement. "We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region."

Mykhailo Fedorov, the vice prime minister of Ukraine, sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook asking him to stop selling products and services to Russians in response to the invasion. Fedorov specifically also asked Cook to block access to Apple's App Store, according to a copy of the letter Fedorov shared on Twitter.

Though Apple's actions are sweeping, they do not fully block Russians from accessing the App Store.

"That might have gone too far," Munster said. "They had to strike a balance while still making a bold statement, and they have."

Editor's note: Apple is among NPR's financial supporters.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
Person
Mykhailo Fedorov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Apple Pay#Tech Company#Loup Ventures#Npr#Russian#Rt#Tiktok#Ukrainian
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
54K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy