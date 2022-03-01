10 porch swings to enjoy warm nights Plow & Hearth / Mermelada Estudio

There are few things more relaxing than swaying on a swing, while a warm breeze gently blows the trees from side-to-side, the crickets chirp, and the sun begins to set. And, when this swing is hanging on your very own front porch (don’t worry, installation isn’t too much of a chore), it’s easier than ever to make time for de-stressing.

With so many porch swing options, where do you even start shopping? We weren’t sure either, but we put our experience to good use and scoured the internet for the most highly-rated porch swings that suit a variety of décor styles and price points.

Here are 10 great options so you can easily choose the one that best fits your lifestyle.

1. Polywood Vineyard Recycled Plastic 5-foot Porch Swing

Your home's sunroom needs this new addition. Polywood

It’s impossible to sit outside enjoying the beauty of nature and not also appreciate its vulnerability. Thanks to Polywood, you can now do both with this eco-friendly porch swing, which is made of 90% recycled plastic.

Good for the earth, this swing is also good for you because it’s entirely maintenance free, and the company promises not to warp, rot, splinter, or crack. Looking absolutely stunning with its classic design, this Polywood swing is a favorite among Overstock reviewers.

Get the Polywood Vineyard Recycled Plastic 5-foot Porch Swing on Overstock for $389

2. Y-stop Hammock Chair

This canvas chair is great for lounging and relaxing. Y- Stop

Whether space is an issue on your porch , or storage is an issue during the off-season, this soft polyester and cotton hammock-style chair is made for the most compact of spaces.

The swing includes all the necessary components for mounting and hanging. And with this unbelievably low price, it’s easy to see why nearly 3,000 Amazon reviewers have landed it at a solid 4.5-star rating.

Get the Y-stop Hammock Chair from Amazon for $49.99

3. Grove Hanging Outdoor Loveseat Swing

A rattan porch swing can take your outdoor space to new heights. Mermelada Estudio

So sophisticated in style that it exceeds porch swing expectations and lands itself in the same category as a loveseat, this swing by Mermelada Estudio doesn’t lack in space, style, or construction.

Offering a lightweight aluminum frame covered in handwoven faux rattan, this swing comes complete with a seat cushion and four throw pillows. Happy buyers rave about its quality craftsmanship, stylish design, and the generously spacious seating, giving it a solid 5 stars.

Get the Grove Hanging Outdoor Loveseat Swing from CB2 for $1,499

4. Richards Wicker Hanging Chair by Christopher Knight Home

Choose from beige or dark grey finishes for this hanging chair. Christopher Knight Home

Perhaps your idea of a peaceful evening on the porch is one spent in quiet solitude. And if this is your style, then you are going to be a big fan of this single-person swing that is made to nestle you and your thoughts in perfect relaxation within it’s basket designed shape.

Crafted of durable polyurethane rattan, the cushion is made of non-porous, water resistant material so you won’t find yourself lugging it in and out of the house when it rains.

Get the Richards Wicker Hanging Chair from Overstock for $283.89

5. Carol Twin Solid Wood Daybed

Serene naps and cozy afternoons await you with this hanging daybed from Rosecliff Heights. Rosecliff Heights

The idea of napping in the fresh air while a warm breeze gently sways you off to sleep is enough to put anyone into 100% vacation mode. This daybed makes this tantalizing vision a reality.

Handcrafted out of solid, knot-free yellow pine, this amazing swing holds a standard size mattress so you can nap, cuddle, or simply relax your summer nights away in ultimate comfort.

Its hanging rope is UV protected, so it won’t begin to fray and splinter over time. And best of all, this swing is available in 14 different colors so you are sure to find one that matches your décor.

Get the Carol Twin Solid Wood Daybed from Wayfair from $712.85

6. Outsunny 2-person Porch Covered Swing with Canopy

The perfect way to enjoy some sunshine this spring and summer. Goldsun

You don’t need to have a large budget to enjoy the simple pleasures of relaxing at home, and this canopied swing is proof of that. Priced to accommodate a small budget, this swing ranks high with Amazon reviewers, pulling in a solid 4 stars from over 500 reviews.

Supporting up to 500 pounds, the three-seat swing sports drink holders on each side, and a UV sunlight protection canopy on top. Available in red, coffee, and tan, it’s reportedly easy to put together.

Get the Outsunny 2-person Porch Covered Swing from Amazon for $159.99

7. Hampton Bed Swing

This upscale bed swing can be perfectly paired with a refreshing drink and something to read. One Kings Lane

Reminiscent of sandy summer evenings in Hampton Bay, this upscale swing is the epitome of luxury and brings beach vibes to your front porch. Made of FSC eucalyptus wood, 60 feet of thick manila rope, and finished off with a Sunbrella fabric covered thick foam mattress, this swing is comfy. In fact, it might just double as your summer-bed.

Bonus: It comes in both a 63-inch size and a whopping 78-inch size, so that you can select what best fits your space.

Get the Hampton Bed Swing from One Kings Lane from $4755

8. Meranti Farmhouse 2-person Wood Porch Swing

This sturdy farmhouse swing is made of 100% Meranti Wood. Backyard Discovery

You don’t need an actual farm to live out your farmhouse dreams. Pulling in 5 stars from happy reviewers, this swing offers a rustic criss-cross design made of meranti wood that holds up to 600lbs; it is guaranteed not to warp or crack.

This swing showcases simple farmhouse flourishes that will make you feel as if you are looking out over an open field in the country.

Get the Meranti Farmhouse 2-person Wood Porch Swing from The Home Depot for $199

9. Savannah Hanging Daybed

With over 50 color options, the Savannah Hanging Daybed can added to any existing outdoor décor theme. Frontgate

If luxury is what you desire, then look no further because this hanging daybed is exactly what you need. Hand-woven, all-weather wicker is wrapped over a corrosion-resistant, powder-coated, aluminum frame (that is backed by a 10-year structural warranty), and the seat cushions and five pillows are upholstered in plush polyester, acrylic fabric wrapped over high-resiliency foam.

When you put these details all together, this swing screams “upscale.” Classy enough that it would look right at home hanging on columns in a marble-laden entry space, this swing holds up to 1,000 pounds, and is available in 57 different colors.

Read: There is literally no reason not to invest in this swing should your budget allow.

Get the Savannah Hanging Daybed from Frontgate from $4,899

10. Lutyens Eucalyptus Wood Porch Swing

Have you ever seen a more classic porch swing? Plow & Hearth

Inspired by Edward Lutyens, an English architect known for his imaginative traditional style, this porch swing has a sense of whimsy. Made of FSC-certified eucalyptus wood, it is naturally weather resistant, while the multi-step, durable white finish is high-quality and long lasting.

Its reinforced seat can easily hold two people, promising the opportunity for pleasant conversation for as long as the weather allows.

Get the Lutyens Eucalyptus Wood Porch Swing from Plow & Hearth for $299.95

