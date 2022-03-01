ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Love Is Blind' star Shake Chatterjee says he's not 'sad or sorry' for his behavior on season 2

By Claudia Willen
 3 days ago
Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee on "Love Is Blind."

  • Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee addressed criticism of his behavior on "Love Is Blind" season two.
  • In an Instagram video shared Tuesday, Chatterjee said he is "not sad or sorry" for how he acted.
  • He also warned that he "played" a villain in the reunion episode, arriving Friday.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for season two of "Love Is Blind."

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee responded to criticism of his behavior on "Love Is Blind" on Tuesday, refusing to apologize and doubling down on his treatment towards his ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati.

The 33-year-old Chicago-based veterinarian and house DJ, who repeatedly spoke about his lack of physical attraction to Deepti to other cast members on season two of the Netflix reality show, has evoked outrage among many viewers.

In an Instagram video shared to his page on Tuesday, Chatterjee acknowledges that there are "certain things" he wants to improve about himself.

However, he says he feels no remorse for the way he carried himself on the series.

"One thing I don't feel inclined to do is to pretend I'm sad or sorry about certain things — certain things that were out of my control, certain things that I can't necessarily even speak about," Chatterjee says in the video.

He adds: "I'm just not going to do that. I'm not sorry. I think I handled the situation as best as anybody in my situation could. And at the end of the day, I'm going to live my best life going forward. And you don't have to like me. Only I have to like me, thankfully. And that's real life."

Chatterjee has disabled comments on the post.

The "Love Is Blind" season two cast will get together for a reunion episode on Friday, and Chatterjee warned on his Instagram story on Tuesday that "it is nothing short of a trainwreck" for him.

He wrote that he felt like a "villain" so he "played one."

"Low key was kinda fun at times but yeah be warned," he wrote.

Chatterjee's Instagram story on March 1.

The statement arrives the day after Deepti's brother, Sunny Vempati, and her sister-in-law, Hina Merchant Vempati, criticized Chatterjee for how he spoke about Deepti on the show. In a joint Instagram post shared Monday, the couple called him a "loser."

"You minimized my sister's life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her. You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister's back about insecurities she fought her entire life," the statement reads.

Sunny and Hina continue to say that in spite of Chatterjee's "comments on and off camera about her body," Deepti "continued to only ever be supportive" of him.

The couple, who met the DJ while he was engaged to Deepti, goes on to deny that editing played a factor in Chatterjee's behavior.

"No one forced you to say those words," they wrote. "We welcomed you into our home, and you saw it as an opportunity for clout; so forgive me if I'm not sympathetic towards you and the hate you're receiving. Good luck with the rest of your life; and stay the fuck away from my sister."

Deepti left Chatterjee at the altar on the season finale. Immediately after her departure, the DJ called the outcome a "net positive."

"Thank god I didn't have to say anything. To be very transparent, I was the one that was more on the fence. It's not a fun thing to talk about right now, but if I would have said 'yes' she would have said 'yes,'" he says to the wedding guests.

On Friday, Deepti told Us Weekly that she has no regrets about breaking up with her ex-fiancé. Since doing so, other cast members have relayed comments he made behind her back, she said.

"I don't have room for anybody in my life that doesn't see me in the best way," Deepti explained. "And who could even think those types of thoughts?"

"Love Is Blind" is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Read the original article on Insider

