Anaheim, CA

Vacant Anaheim R&D building sells for $12 million

By Annlee Ellingson
Los Angeles Business Journal
Los Angeles Business Journal
 3 days ago
Pharmachem Laboratories LLC has sold a research and development flex building it is no longer using in Anaheim. Boston-based Longpoint Realty Partners bought the 37,000-square-foot industrial building from the New Jersey-based ingredient manufacturer owned by Ashland for $11.6 million. Located at 2929–2931...

Los Angeles Business Journal

L.A. startup Coco uses remote-piloted robotics to streamline delivery services

Los Angeles startup Coco has unleashed its remote-piloted delivery services on the streets of Austin, Texas. Zach Rash and Brad Squicciarini founded Coco in 2020, putting their robotics backgrounds to work to develop a faster and more cost-effective method of short-distance delivery. The vehicle will deliver inside of a two-mile radius and is outfitted with a GPS, camera and storage space to keep food safe and temperature controlled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Business Journal

Two L.A. startups raise $700M in capital this week; others close seed rounds, follow-on investments

A startup focused on the ins and outs of short-terms rentals and a platform supporting content creators each raised hundreds of millions of dollars in capital this week. A sustainable beauty brand, "Shark Tank" alum and content production app providing a safe space for women and nonbinary people followed suit with capital investments of their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Business Journal

Los Angeles Business Journal

Los Angeles, CA
