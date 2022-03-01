ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA Warns Against Use of Three SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Tests

By staff reporter
NEW YORK – The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued a warning to consumers not to use certain Celltrion USA DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Rapid Tests or the SD Biosensor Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test. Additionally, the agency told consumers not to use certain Acon Laboratories'...

