The Director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections has appointed Mr. Paul Martin as Administrator of the Support Services Division effective Tuesday February 22, 2022. Mr. Martin has been with the Department since 2015 and has held positions as Correctional Industries Manager and Executive Manager. Mr. Martin began his career as a Correctional Officer in Washington State and has held senior management level assignments in private sector corrections and manufacturing as well with the Idaho Department of Corrections. Mr. Martin has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Master’s Degree in Leadership and Management.

WYOMING STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO