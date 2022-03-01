ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Gov. Beshear, First Lady show support for Ukraine

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear say they will light the dome of the Kentucky State Capitol blue and the front of the Governor’s Mansion yellow Tuesday and Wednesday as a show of support for the people of Ukraine.

“This should be a time of unity for all those who champion democracy and the rule of law,” said Gov. Beshear. “Russia’s unprovoked and escalating military attack on Ukraine is a reminder that freedom and self-determination should never be taken for granted by any of us. Britainy and I invite Kentuckians to join us in showing support for the people of Ukraine and praying for peace.”

Governor Andy Beshear talks international concerns

This isn’t the first time Gov. Beshear has used lighting to honor different occasions. The Governor’s Mansion and Capitol dome were lit green last March to commemorate the commonwealth’s losses to COVID-19.

Since Russia’s hostile invasion of Ukraine, more than half a million refugees have fled as Russian troops push further into the country and use increasingly deadly tactics.

Last week, Gov. Beshear asked for unity and said, “It’s time for America to be united, every single one of us, against this external threat. We’re tough enough – we’ve proven it the last couple years. We can take on whatever is out there, but we must be resolute, and now is the time for patriotism.”

