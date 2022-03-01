One dead in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in North Memphis.

Police responded to the 1000 block of North Watkins near Vollintine at 4 p.m.

A female victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

No one has been named as a suspect. Please call police with tips at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.