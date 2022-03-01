Krumpe doughnut shop busy for the holiday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It’s a holiday to fulfill your sweet taste buds, and people in Hagerstown got just that. Earlier Tuesday a line formed outside of the Krumpe’s Doughnut shop, and people we talked to said this is a tradition for them. Avi Tlandia said he drove from Chambersburg to grab some doughnuts.

“We decided to come here. It is the best doughnuts in town for Fastnacht Day,” Tailandia said.

March 1 is considered Fastnacht Day, which is a Pennsylvania Dutch holiday. The holiday usually falls on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday.

“People would use up their their their fats or oils and things and make little cakes doughnut type things fastnacht is a german word,” Rudolph Krumpe said.

Krumpe owns the shop with his brother and said that his father opened the shop back in 1934. Some of the employees told WDVM they’ve been eating the doughnuts since they were little kids

“I remember being a little girl coming into the shop always peering over the counter watching them fry the doughnuts. It’s just it’s nice to like growing up here and then finally like I can like do something to help the community but like, you know, give back,” Weronika Matuszewiski, a worker at the shop said.

Workers told WDVM they spent weeks preparing for this event. They started ordering supplies three weeks ago and making the doughnuts Sunday night.

“Compared to like regular hours that we have, people are so patient with us. Especially when we’re running low on doughnuts sometimes because of how busy we are and how we get big orders. But overall people are so kind and patient with us. It really helps us because we do get stressed out,” Weronika said.

People can still come and get some sweet treats. They go back to their regular business hours on Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.