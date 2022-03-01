Fire Damages Building on the Square in Cassville

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack said in a court filing it had evidence former President Trump and his allies engaged in a "criminal conspiracy" by trying to block Congress from certifying the election. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.
President Biden on Tuesday evening gave his first State of the Union address, which was greeted with a lukewarm reception by critics across the political spectrum and marred by gaffes and errors -- a sharp contrast the rhetoric of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has won international praise and brought translators to tears.
One million people have fled Ukraine in a rapid exodus after a week of war, with Russia’s military bombarding key cities across the country in an effort to overcome staunch resistance to their invasion. The conflict has fueled a growing humanitarian crisis in Europe and left those who have...
Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening can be difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Thursday as Russia’s war on Ukraine was in its eighth day.
Faced with threats of withdrawals and growing animosity in the Athletes Village, organizers of the Winter Paralympics on Thursday reversed course and expelled athletes from Russia and Belarus. The about-face came less than 24 hours after the International Paralympic Committee announced it would allow Russians and Belarusians to compete when...
Washington – An Alabama Army veteran who deployed to Iraq in 2007 pleaded guilty to the serious charge of seditious conspiracy for his admitted role in the January 6 Capitol attack on Wednesday. Joshua James, who is linked to the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, admitted to joining a...
TikTok is at the center of a new nationwide investigation launched by several state attorney generals. The probe will look into the video platform's effects on children and teen users' mental and physical health. Lilia Luciano reports.
Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
