Rounding up our country concert announcements for the month of February, The Chicks just shared that they'll be hitting the road once again for their 2022 tour. On Monday morning (Feb. 28), the popular country music band formerly known as 'The Dixie Chicks' announced that they'd be going back on tour; as per the announcement, The Chicks 2022 tour kicks off on June 16, 2022, in St. Louis, MO.

