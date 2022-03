Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode “Time's Up.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days returned after a brief break with a new episode and an exciting development (to be polite about it) for one of its cast members. 52-year-old Ben Rathbun’s journey to Peru to meet 24-year-old Mahogany Roca seemed to be a clear-cut catfish storyline, so imagine everyone's surprise when Mahogany appeared in the flesh and confirmed she was a real person. It was a surprise to me to see that play out, for sure, but I’m still suspicious of the validity of this couple after the latest episode.

