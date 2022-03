The Children’s Rights Alliance has called on the Government to take immediate action to tackle family homelessness.The group said there is a need to introduce more measures to tackle child and family homelessness, particularly in Traveller families, families with disabilities and people leaving Direct Provision.In December 2021 there were 1,077 families experiencing homelessness and 2,451 homeless children.By the end of the year, almost one in four children living in emergency accommodation in Dublin had been there for more than two years.Over the past two years, children and young people have been forced to adapt to a different way of life,...

HOMELESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO