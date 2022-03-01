ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Benedict Cumberbatch backs Ukraine during Walk of Fame ceremony: ‘There’s more for all of us to do’

By Lawrence Richard
foxwilmington.com
 7 days ago

Benedict Cumberbatch took a stand for Ukraine during a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles Monday, where he called on people around the world to do what they can to help the victims of Russian aggression. Cumberbatch, 45, received the prestigious star with his wife, Sophie Hunter,...

foxwilmington.com

