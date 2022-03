Russia’s education ministry has directed schools in the country to hold a virtual lesson for children justifying the need to wage war on Ukraine.According to a Facebook post by the ministry, the “All-Russian Open Lesson” was scheduled for noon Moscow time (10 am BST) on Thursday. It is not yet clear if the lesson took place.“At the All-Russian Open Lesson, school children will be told why the liberation mission in Ukraine is a necessity,” the post in Russian read.Students were expected to be taught about the “danger Nato represents to [Russia]” as well as the reason “why Russia stood...

WORLD ・ 17 HOURS AGO