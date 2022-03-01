ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pat Robertson Dragged for Saying Putin ‘Compelled by God’ to Invade Ukraine

By Brenton Blanchet
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been nearly impossible to find anyone able to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. And then there’s Pat Robertson. During a recent appearance on the Christian Broadcasting Network’s The 700 Club, which the 91-year-old televangelist returned to as a guest after hosting for 55 years, Robertson said...

www.complex.com

Comments / 1

Related
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Pat Robertson Resurfaces To Offer Worst Possible Take On Ukraine

Retired televangelist Pat Robertson resurfaced this week to make another in a long line of his doomsday predictions. This time, he returned to his “700 Club” show to claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was being compelled by God to not only attack Ukraine, but use the country as a staging ground for a war against Israel to fulfill biblical prophecy:
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Robertson
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Shreds Tucker Carlson With A Scathing Reality Check

Stephen Colbert had a scathing one-liner for Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host who has become a staunch defender of Russian President Vladimir Putin despite his invasion of Ukraine this week. On Tuesday night, for example, Carlson claimed President Joe Biden was actually the aggressor, and was secretly setting up...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Israel#Russian#The Washington Post#Republican
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Russia

Comments / 0

Community Policy