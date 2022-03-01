Belton police search residence of suspect in murder-suicide

The Belton Police Department closed several streets Tuesday while searching the residence of the suspect who allegedly killed two people , before also killing himself Lenexa.

Dustin J. Johnson, 37, is accused of shooting and killing John M. Williamson, 20, and Sara M. Beck, 22, on Sunday. He then killed himself after allegedly shooting Williamson and Beck.

According to Danny Chavez, public information officer with the Lenexa Police Department, investigators found explosive materials in Johnson's car.

Chavez said the department received a search warrant for Johnson's duplex in the 8200 block of east 170th Street.

This came after the department received information that there might have been materials used to make explosives in the duplex.

The search began at around 4 p.m. and police cleared the area by 6 p.m.

Crew from the Kansas City, Missouri, Bomb and Arson Squad assisted Lenexa police to ensure the duplex was safe.

It's not immediately clear what they found inside the duplex.

Police closed down the area near east 170th Street and Bel Ray Boulevard is closed north of Missouri 58.

The area at Spring Valley Road and East 170th Street is closed at 170th Court and at Barry Lane.

People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.