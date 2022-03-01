ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds' Opening Day parade postponed again amid MLB lockout

By WCPO staff
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
The Findlay Market Opening Day parade is delayed for the third year in a row, according to Neil Luken, chairman of the parade committee.

Major League Baseball players rejected the owners' "best and final" offer ahead of the Tuesday 5 p.m. deadline, and commissioner Rob Manfred announced shortly after that Opening Day and the first two series of the season will be canceled as a result.

Luken said the Findlay Market parade wouldn't happen on March 31 since the Reds aren't playing that day. The parade will instead happen on the day of the Reds' first home game.

The parade has been canceled for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic; it was last held in 2019.

Starting at Findlay Market and ending at Great American Ball Park, the one-of-a-kind parade has a colorful history and created a holiday atmosphere that made Cincinnati Opening Day the envy of every other baseball city, attracting thousands of ticket holders and families to the parade route each year.

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

