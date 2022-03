The NBA All-Star Game featured a special guest appearance by The Batman. He didn’t sub into the game, sadly, but he did debut a new trailer for the movie during the show. And where most of the teasers and clips for the film so far have played up its dark atmosphere and its murder mystery storyline, and hinted at some kind of grand conspiracy at the upper echelons of Gotham City society, this one is much more focused on the action and the excitement. There’s a peppy musical score, lots of fast cuts, and a lot of shots of Robert Pattison’s (the) Batman soaring, swooping, kicking, driving, and shrugging off bullets thanks to his armored Bat-suit.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO