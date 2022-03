From the beginning of our history, there has been a tug of war between federal and state power — and between states and localities, and between the federal government and localities. These different levels of government can have different priorities and philosophies that come into conflict. For instance, when Democrats control Washington, but a particular state is controlled by conservative Republicans, and within that state are cities controlled by liberal Democrats, there will be fights over who’s in charge and whose word is law.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO