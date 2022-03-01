ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Ukrainian woman with ties to Johnson City speaks out

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

LVIV, UKRAINE – A Ukrainian woman with ties to Johnson City is appealing to the world to support Ukraine now in its time of crisis and later in the years to come.

Sofiya Opatska is Founding Dean and Chair of the Supervisory Board of Lviv Business School at the Ukrainian Catholic University.

In 1991, when she was 15, her family stayed for more than half a year in Johnson City with her great uncle.

The Soviet Union had just fallen and she spent her sophomore year at J-C High School.

Today, she lives in Lviv with her husband and 2 children.

Lviv is in the western section of the country, so it is still removed from the battles being waged in the east and around Kiev.

However, Opatska says the citizens have been mobilized and are assisting refugees headed west to Poland and donating goods and money to support the Ukrainian military.

She says the impact of this war will be felt globally and that the future of democracy hangs in the balance.

“Depending on who wins, if we win, democracy will win. But if we lose, if we as Ukraine as a country lose in this case, then the whole world will lose. So, the stakes are really, really high at the moment,” says Opatska.

Opatska says her university students have started a letter writing campaign to urge multinational corporations not to do business with Russia.

And she urges sympathetic Americans to contact our leaders to express their support of Ukraine.

You can find out more information about ways to support the Ukrainian people at UCCA.org .

