Google Messages is the primary app for messaging on many Android phones, including the Pixel 6 and the brand-new Galaxy S22 series. While it's a great way to reach your family and friends, it's also the app that catches OTP codes and notifications via SMS from your banks — and that can clutter up your messages list very quickly. To give users more control over their inboxes, Google introduced conversation categories, putting its AI to good use by automatically sorting them into individual channels. After a limited rollout in India, this feature now seems to be making its way to more countries around the world.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO