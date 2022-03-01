11th “almost annual” boat race at CV

CHENANGO BRIDGE – The students at Chenango Valley Middle School got a night of educational excitement last week.

It was the 11th almost annual cardboard boat races and STEAM Night, it’s called the almost annual because it did not happen last year due to COVID.

The students were introduced to the cardboard boat race in the beginning of December and they formed groups and began working on them in their own time at home.

They had to build a boat that could hold a maximum of 4 people, and they were judged on which was the most creative and most school spirit.

Middle School Principal, Eric Attleson says it’s a lot of fun seeing what the students do every year.

“This has been an amazing event. This is 11 years that we’ve done this and it’s just so much fun getting students together, to work together and also for the families in the community to get together to get behind this event. This has just been a wonderful, fun event that we have here at Chenagno Valley,” says Attleson.

The night of the event, the students were challenged with who could make it to the end of the pool and back the fastest.

The Unsinkable Titanic won most creative, The U.S.S 21-12 won most school spirit, and ‘The Losers’ were the fastest making it from one end of the pool and back in 1 minute and 11 seconds.

