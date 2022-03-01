ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

11th “almost annual” boat race at CV

By Jackie Gillis
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQQdd_0eSnVr5a00

CHENANGO BRIDGE – The students at Chenango Valley Middle School got a night of educational excitement last week.

It was the 11th almost annual cardboard boat races and STEAM Night, it’s called the almost annual because it did not happen last year due to COVID.

The students were introduced to the cardboard boat race in the beginning of December and they formed groups and began working on them in their own time at home.

They had to build a boat that could hold a maximum of 4 people, and they were judged on which was the most creative and most school spirit.

Middle School Principal, Eric Attleson says it’s a lot of fun seeing what the students do every year.

“This has been an amazing event. This is 11 years that we’ve done this and it’s just so much fun getting students together, to work together and also for the families in the community to get together to get behind this event. This has just been a wonderful, fun event that we have here at Chenagno Valley,” says Attleson.

The night of the event, the students were challenged with who could make it to the end of the pool and back the fastest.

The Unsinkable Titanic won most creative, The U.S.S 21-12 won most school spirit, and ‘The Losers’ were the fastest making it from one end of the pool and back in 1 minute and 11 seconds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Chenango Bridge, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardboard Boat Race#The Almost#Vehicles#Covid#Middle School Principal#The Unsinkable Titanic#U S S#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

How far has CNY fallen behind with snowfall?

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This winter has seen its fair share of cold days so far though, in terms of snowfall, we’ve fallen quite short! CNY has seen the highest snow deficits in comparison to the rest of the state with most areas more than two feet below average from December of 2021 to […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy